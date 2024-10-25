Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 44 years. Community Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $939.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

