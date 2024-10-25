Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,029. The firm has a market cap of $565.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.55. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 32.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

