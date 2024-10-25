Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 56,014 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

