Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Announces Earnings Results

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 16,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

