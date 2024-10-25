Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 353.20 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 353.20 ($4.59). 595,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 890,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367.40 ($4.77).

CBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.92) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.87) to GBX 620 ($8.05) in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 556.60 ($7.23).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 453.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 465.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £472.54 million, a PE ratio of 610.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Michael N. Biggs purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £14,560 ($18,904.18). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,600 shares of company stock worth $1,501,136. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

