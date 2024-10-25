Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.92) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 375 ($4.87) to GBX 620 ($8.05) in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 556.60 ($7.23).

CBG stock traded down GBX 80.40 ($1.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 287 ($3.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,129,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 453.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 465.95. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 278 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 844.10 ($10.96). The company has a market cap of £431.91 million, a PE ratio of 489.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Michael N. Biggs purchased 3,500 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £14,560 ($18,904.18). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,136. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

