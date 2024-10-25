Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

