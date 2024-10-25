Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CIZN opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $50.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of -0.02. Citizens has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Citizens Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Articles

