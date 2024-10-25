Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Increased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 519.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $293.95 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $207.46 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.43 and a 200-day moving average of $268.90. The firm has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

