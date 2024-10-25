China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a growth of 5,116.7% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRHKY opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. China Resources Beer has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0919 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.08.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

