Chico Wealth RIA Has $53.16 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Chico Wealth RIA grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 45.5% of Chico Wealth RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chico Wealth RIA owned 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $53,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

