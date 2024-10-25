Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s 5th Largest Position

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Chevron by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $150.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.55%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.