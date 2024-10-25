Charlotte Alexandra Stranner Sells 30,769 Shares of Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Stock

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner sold 30,769 shares of Elixirr International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.44), for a total value of £199,998.50 ($259,670.86).

Elixirr International Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Elixirr International stock opened at GBX 656.20 ($8.52) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £308.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,833.33 and a beta of 0.63. Elixirr International plc has a twelve month low of GBX 402 ($5.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 730 ($9.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 646.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 601.34.

About Elixirr International

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers creative, marketing, and transformation services. It provides services in the areas of AI and machine learning, app design and development, brand identity implementation, brand strategy, business model innovation, business strategy, case for change, corporate venture and innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, data strategy, digital design and marketing, digital optimization and strategy, innovation immersions, IT strategy, mergers and acquisitions, onboarding solutions, procurement, product and portfolio management, risk and compliance, sourcing, sustainability, target operating model, and transformation management, The company serves automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

