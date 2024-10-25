Charlotte Alexandra Stranner Sells 30,769 Shares of Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Stock

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner sold 30,769 shares of Elixirr International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.44), for a total value of £199,998.50 ($259,670.86).
Elixirr International Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of Elixirr International stock opened at GBX 656.20 ($8.52) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £308.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,833.33 and a beta of 0.63. Elixirr International plc has a twelve month low of GBX 402 ($5.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 730 ($9.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 646.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 601.34.
About Elixirr International
