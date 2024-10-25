Chariot (LON:CHAR) Trading Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03). 2,819,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,249,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.47 ($0.03).

Chariot Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.46. The stock has a market cap of £30.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Chariot

In related news, insider George F. Canjar acquired 595,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £41,676.53 ($54,111.31). 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas, Transactional Power, and Green Hydrogen segments. It holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

