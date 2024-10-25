Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CENX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

CENX stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.48.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,208.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,538 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,147.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 976,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 898,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 341.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 318,579 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 125.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 531,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 296,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 30.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 276,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

