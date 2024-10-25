Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.425-$2.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-3.850 EPS.
Celestica Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.27. 2,060,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,728. Celestica has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $70.07. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Celestica
About Celestica
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Celestica
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.