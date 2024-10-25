Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.60. 458,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Celestica has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $69.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

