Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

CWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $91,317,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 277.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 723,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,523,000 after purchasing an additional 531,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 983,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,078,000 after buying an additional 148,913 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $11,093,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,386,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,055,000 after acquiring an additional 101,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $109.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.55, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

