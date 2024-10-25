Cardano Hits Market Capitalization of $12.07 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion and $266.78 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.39 or 0.03712173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00039264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012288 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,121,858 coins and its circulating supply is 34,980,974,700 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

