Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81, Briefing.com reports. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $12.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $167.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.68. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.