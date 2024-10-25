Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Bought by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 0.14% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1,065.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 970,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the period.

CGGO stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,945. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

