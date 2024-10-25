Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Target Price to $4.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 10,877,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,097. The company has a market cap of $16.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.14. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52,257 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

