Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 17 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after acquiring an additional 853,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,481,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,078,000 after purchasing an additional 80,978 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,739,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,199.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,147.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,080.64. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,221.18. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,209.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

