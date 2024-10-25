Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given New C$134.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$133.00 to C$134.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.93.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at C$108.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$112.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$111.60. The firm has a market cap of C$101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.