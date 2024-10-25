Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Given Hold Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

Shares of CP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.37. 273,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

