Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNI opened at $111.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.6108 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.26%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.18.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

