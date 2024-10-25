Cambridge Advisors Inc. Invests $222,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

