Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CXB has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Calibre Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.85 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Calibre Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.32.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$2.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.17. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.08.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.3914328 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$38,385.00. In related news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$512,228.40. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$38,385.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,050 shares of company stock worth $29,074 and sold 232,721 shares worth $637,453. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

