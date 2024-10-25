BWS Financial Forecasts Inter Parfums Q2 Earnings

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

IPAR stock opened at $121.31 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $156.75. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.49 and a 200-day moving average of $122.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 10.38%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

