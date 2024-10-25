Busey Bank Purchases 300 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Busey Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $349,000. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $557.38 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.39. The firm has a market cap of $212.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total transaction of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

