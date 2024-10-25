Busey Bank Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Busey Bank raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.06.

Shares of ETN opened at $345.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.08 and its 200-day moving average is $317.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $193.77 and a fifty-two week high of $349.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

