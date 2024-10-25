Busey Bank Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Busey Bank lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,686,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $6,690,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,010,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

