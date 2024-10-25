Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 589,742 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.