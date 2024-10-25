Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 900 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,521,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

