Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 458 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.9% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 246,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,166,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.66. 16,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,316. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $119.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

