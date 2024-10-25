Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 698,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $119.83. 165,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,096. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $120.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.49 and its 200 day moving average is $113.32.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

