Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,053,000 after buying an additional 299,667 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 217,159 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,378,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,047,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,102,000.

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

