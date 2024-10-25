Bull Oak Capital LLC Has $856,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $38.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.