Bubblefong One Day Volume Tops $307,280.99 (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, Bubblefong has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bubblefong has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $307,280.99 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bubblefong token can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00240532 BTC.

Bubblefong Profile

Bubblefong launched on January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,000,984 tokens. Bubblefong’s official website is bubblefong.io. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bubblefong’s official message board is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends.

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

