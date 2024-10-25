Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $165.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

