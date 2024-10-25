Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the bank on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Brookline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 55.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BRKL opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

