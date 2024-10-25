Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Brookfield Renewable worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 74,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 69,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -308.70%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

