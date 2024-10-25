Brokers Set Expectations for EMX Royalty FY2024 Earnings

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EMX Royalty in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 7.44%.

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

EMX Royalty Stock Up 0.5 %

EMX opened at $1.96 on Friday. EMX Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $221.87 million, a P/E ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of EMX Royalty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 817.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 96,508 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

