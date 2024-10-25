Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.08 and last traded at C$15.09, with a volume of 2675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark upgraded Bridgemarq Real Estate Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.41. The firm has a market cap of C$143.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$110.09 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

In related news, Director Gitanjli Datt acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$39,330.00. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

Further Reading

