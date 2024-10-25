Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 62.72% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.