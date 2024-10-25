Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Shares Up 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $13.03. 151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.
Brambles Company Profile
Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.
