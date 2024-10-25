Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $325.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $355.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SAM

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $301.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.31. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $254.40 and a twelve month high of $378.08.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $605.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.67 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,533.3% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 61.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.