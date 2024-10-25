Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.79.

Get Boeing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $155.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.01. The company has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.57. Boeing has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 55.7% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $11,237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $21,405,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.