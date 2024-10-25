BNB Price Hits $594.19 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion and $1.59 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $594.19 or 0.00874112 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,931,259 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en."

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

