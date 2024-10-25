BMO Capital Markets Trims Trex (NYSE:TREX) Target Price to $67.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Shares of TREX opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. Trex has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 69.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 15.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 12.3% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

